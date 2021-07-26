Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $166,208,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.