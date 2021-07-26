Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NGT. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$75.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.22. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$68.76 and a 12 month high of C$95.65. The stock has a market cap of C$60.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

