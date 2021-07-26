Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Robert Half International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $92.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.61. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $98.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Robert Half International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after buying an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 165.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 188,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

