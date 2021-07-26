Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lithia Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $9.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $37.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.09 EPS.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAD. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.17.

LAD opened at $379.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.61. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.