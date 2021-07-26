Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Zanger now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EWBC. Truist lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.63.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $73.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after buying an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,085,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,902,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

