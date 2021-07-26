Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of TACO opened at $9.11 on Monday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

