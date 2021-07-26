Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DHT Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for DHT in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $987.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -0.24. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

