Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sodexo S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SDXAY)

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sodexo in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sodexo’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SDXAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $17.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

