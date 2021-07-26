Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $18,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $77.08. 120,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,778,947. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

