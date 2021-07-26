Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,459,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 107.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 72.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

VZ stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.68. 188,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,208,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

