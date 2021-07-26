Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,660 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 309,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,621,617. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

