Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) versus Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Carvana shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Carvana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jiuzi and Carvana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Carvana 0 7 19 0 2.73

Carvana has a consensus target price of $300.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.75%. Given Carvana’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carvana is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiuzi and Carvana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $8.21 million 8.41 $3.45 million N/A N/A Carvana $5.59 billion 10.41 -$171.14 million ($2.11) -159.82

Jiuzi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carvana.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and Carvana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Carvana -2.19% -13.10% -3.76%

Summary

Carvana beats Jiuzi on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

