JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

