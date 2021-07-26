John Gianni Kovacevic Buys 50,000 Shares of Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Stock

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) Director John Gianni Kovacevic bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,478,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,045,036.

John Gianni Kovacevic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copperbank Resources alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, John Gianni Kovacevic bought 75,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,125.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Gianni Kovacevic bought 50,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

Copperbank Resources Corp has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.14.

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Copperbank Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperbank Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.