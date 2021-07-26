John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.22

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.22 and last traded at $56.22, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

