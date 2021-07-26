Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.07. 205,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,545,244. The company has a market cap of $453.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

