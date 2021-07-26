Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.79. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $12.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

JLL traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.31. 7,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.95. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.