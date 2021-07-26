Joseph (Joe) Grimmond Purchases 50,000 Shares of Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Stock

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,492.29).

LON:CRU opened at GBX 13.15 ($0.17) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60. Coral Products plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 3.33%.

About Coral Products

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

