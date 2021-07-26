JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$11.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.92.
Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.34 on Monday, reaching C$8.26. 1,435,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,896. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.45.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.