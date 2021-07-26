JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$11.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.92.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.34 on Monday, reaching C$8.26. 1,435,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,896. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.45.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

