JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,938 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $226,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.65. 345,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,819,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44. The firm has a market cap of $459.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

