JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THLLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Thales alerts:

THLLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.01. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,591. Thales has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60.

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.