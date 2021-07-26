JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hugo Boss from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.94. 7,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

