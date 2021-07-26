JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock remained flat at $$150.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.80. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.