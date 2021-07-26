JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBSNY remained flat at $$52.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.52. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.