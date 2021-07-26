JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0223 on Major Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and approximately $475,069.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 540,541,204 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

