Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.17% of Juniper Networks worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

