Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.37. 184,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,711. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Just Eat Takeaway.com’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $408,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,041.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,038. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

