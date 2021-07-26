Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KHOTF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.74. 29,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,026. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

