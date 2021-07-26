Katalyo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $62,882.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $62,882.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00038163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00132530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,848.83 or 1.00172678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.53 or 0.00821344 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

