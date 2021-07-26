KeeperDAO Price Tops $135.77 on Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $79.59 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for about $135.77 or 0.00369237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00048993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014755 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.42 or 0.00797993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,195,125 coins and its circulating supply is 586,212 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

