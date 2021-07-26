Kemacoin (KEMA) Hits Market Cap of $10,034.73

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. Kemacoin has a market cap of $10,034.73 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022723 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000145 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001500 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

