KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $13.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.00.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $525.45 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $456.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

