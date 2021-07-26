KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TXN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of TXN opened at $186.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.28. The company has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

