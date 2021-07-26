KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

