KeyCorp Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.96.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $78.24 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $11,851,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

