KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herc in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of HRI opened at $117.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. Herc has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $120.88.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Herc by 2,797.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,173,000 after acquiring an additional 716,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $23,818,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $23,302,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Herc by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 144,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.