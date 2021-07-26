KeyCorp Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $360.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.19.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $338.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.03. Carvana has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $341.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,491,821 shares of company stock worth $431,272,444. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 668.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

