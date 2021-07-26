KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.94 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

PXD opened at $141.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.