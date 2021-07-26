KeyCorp Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.20. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,476.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

