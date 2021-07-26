KeyCorp Weighs in on Trinity Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Trinity Industries in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE TRN opened at $26.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.