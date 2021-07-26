KeyCorp Weighs in on Whiting Petroleum Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

WLL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $48.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

