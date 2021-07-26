King DAG Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,950.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $16.37 million and $26,950.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About King DAG

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

