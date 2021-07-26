Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,003,331 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,237,821 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.40% of Kinross Gold worth $33,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

