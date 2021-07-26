Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €72.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.96% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.17 ($102.55).

FRA:KGX traded up €2.16 ($2.54) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €89.96 ($105.84). 136,692 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €89.21. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

