Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Tops $2.65 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $113.92 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00037872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00113998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00129563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $40,199.54 or 1.00736237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.66 or 0.00801048 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002546 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,629,765,011 coins and its circulating supply is 2,489,434,531 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

