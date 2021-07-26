Klimatas (KTS) Price Tops $0.0193 on Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $13,941.78 and $255.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 90.5% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.