KoHo Chain Price Reaches $0.18 (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. KoHo Chain has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $28,326.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00115500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00130970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,857.60 or 1.00561645 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00818878 BTC.

About KoHo Chain

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

