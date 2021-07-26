Komodo Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $86.29 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00272479 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00119288 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00147066 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007496 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,937,160 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

