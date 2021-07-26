KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNYJY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KNYJY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.28. 5,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,986. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.08%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

