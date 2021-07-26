KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.28. 5,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.00. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.08%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

